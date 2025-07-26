The President Instructs Government Officials To Thoroughly Review All Agreements Between Ukraine And Its Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening addres .

“I instructed the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to be more active in attracting external funding for drones. I also instructed government officials and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to more actively review all our agreements we have with our partners – the ones we must implement fully,” he said, adding that he expects relevant reports within a week.

The President also received the reports from the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. In particular, the Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the effectiveness of sanctions imposed on Russia and related individuals.

“The enemy's losses – economic losses – are truly being felt. And they will be felt even more,” Zelensky emphasized, expressing gratitude to everyone in the world who is helping.

The President is convinced that now is the time to put pressure on Russia – to put pressure so that there will be no war next year.

Russia faces its deepest demographic crisis in over 200 years – CCD

“They must realize that they will not be able to wait it out. Sanctions must effectively strip Russia of its potential. We are working to achieve this,” the President concluded.

Ukrinform reported that Zelensky stated that $6 billion is needed to produce interceptor drones , and a total of $25 billion is needed annually to produce missiles, various types of drones, and electronic warfare systems.

Photo: Office of the President