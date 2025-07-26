Zelensky: Successful Actions Of The Defense Forces In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

“There was a report by General Syrskyi, with a lot of attention specifically on the Pokrovsk direction. There are successful actions by our units in the Sumy region. Thank you! They are eliminating the occupiers in the border areas. This is crucial,” he said.

The President said that during the day, he received several reports on the situation at the front, including from the Armed Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, and intelligence. In particular, they discussed the operations of the Defense Forces.

Following the reports, he expressed his gratitude to everyone for their long-range capabilities. He emphasized that everyone can see that Ukrainian drones are achieving their goals.

At the same time, Zelensky mentioned today's strikes by Russian troops on Ukrainian cities:“Sumy – including Ukrainian energy infrastructure, as well as Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kherson region, and Donetsk region. Wherever needed, rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and all relevant services respond immediately”.

The President thanked everyone for their prompt response and stressed that Ukraine will respond to every Russian strike.

As reported by Ukrinform, SSU drones struck one of Russia's largest manufacturers of radio electronics , the Signal radio plant in Stavropol.

Photo: Office of the President