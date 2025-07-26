THE QUEEN OF SPEED: TOP FUEL's BRITTANY FORCE CONTINUES TRAILBLAZING RUN, GOING 343.16 MPH FOR FASTEST PASS IN NHRA HISTORY

Video of Force's record-breaking run:

SONOMA, Calif., July 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time Top Fuel world champion Brittany Force continued to make spectacular history on Friday at Sonoma Raceway, delivering the fastest run in NHRA history with a stunning 343.16 mph in her 12,000-horsepower Monster Energy dragster at Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge.

"The Queen of Speed," Force shattered the speed record of 341.85 she just set less than a week ago in Seattle. The world's fastest female and daughter of iconic Funny Car driver John Force continues her trailblazing and record-breaking path in the NHRA when it comes to speed and performance, skipping right past 342-mph with a remarkable blast of 343.16.

"I have to credit the whole team. I'm so proud of them. This is incredible," Force said. "On that run, it actually moved around a little and I thought about taking my foot out of it for a second and then I said, 'No, I can get it there.'

"I couldn't hear anything on my radio and then they repeated the 343 speed and I thought they were joking. I'm so pumped and so excited to do this in front of all the fans here. The stands were packed. We've run great mph lately, but to jump over 342 and go right to 343, I still can't believe we did it."

At the start of the season, Force held the speed record of 338.94, a mark that had stood since 2022. Since then, the world's fastest female has added nearly five mph to the record, showcasing a remarkable speed ascent in just a few short months.

Force has now made seven runs of 340 mph or faster since April, setting even more new landmarks and milestones in the sport. Her 18 wins are tied with legendary Shirley Muldowney for the most in Top Fuel history and Force has now made nine of the 10 fastest runs in Top Fuel history.

"I'm amazed at what this team has done with this car," Force said. "The moment was truly special. You run up there at night, and the stands are packed, and there's just nothing like it. What we get to do is awesome. I'm very proud to be able to drive this car, work with this team and I'm so proud of what we've been able to accomplish."

Video of Force's record-breaking run:

Record run video recap highlight:

