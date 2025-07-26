Precision Global Corporation Partners With Cubesmart To Manage Four Strategic Storage Facilities Across Texas
As of Friday, July 25, 2025 , CubeSmart officially assumes third-party management of all four properties.
This marks a significant milestone in PGC's expansion within the self-storage sector and reflects the company's focus on enhancing value through best-in-class operations and strategic partnerships.
"CubeSmart doesn't just manage storage-they redefine it," said Brian Sullivan , President of Precision Global Corporation. "Their leadership in this space is undeniable. By entrusting CubeSmart with these four facilities, we're elevating the customer experience while positioning each asset for sustained success."
With more than two decades of experience and a reputation for operational excellence, CubeSmart is the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the U.S., managing over 1,300 properties nationwide . Their systems, marketing infrastructure, and service-first culture make them the gold standard for facility owners looking to scale.
Under CubeSmart's management, tenants at all four Texas locations can expect elevated service, improved visibility, and enhanced operational performance through CubeSmart's proven model.
This partnership aligns with Precision Global's ongoing mission: to scale a national portfolio of self-storage and RV park assets by partnering with elite operators and creating long-term value for both customers and investors.
About Precision Global Corporation
Precision Global Corporation is a national private equity firm specializing in real estate investment and development. With a focus on high-growth, income-producing assets like self-storage and RV parks, PGC is known for its entrepreneurial spirit, disciplined execution, and strategic partnerships. The company is actively expanding its portfolio in markets with strong demographic and economic fundamentals. For more information, visit .
About CubeSmart
Founded in 2004, CubeSmart is a publicly traded REIT and recognized industry leader in the self-storage sector. Managing over 1,300 facilities nationwide, CubeSmart offers expert third-party management, technology-driven solutions, and a customer-first culture that sets them apart as the go-to partner for facility owners across the U.S.
