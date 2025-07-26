Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Joins Maldives' 60Th Independence Day As Guest Of Honour


2025-07-26 03:14:20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the grand celebrations of Maldives' 60th Independence Day at the Republic Square in Malé, serving as the Guest of Honour. Joined by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Modi's presence highlights the renewed partnership and deepening ties between the two nations. The event marks a significant milestone in India-Maldives relations, underscoring commitments to peace, prosperity, and cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

