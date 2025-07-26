PM Modi Joins Maldives' 60Th Independence Day As Guest Of Honour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the grand celebrations of Maldives' 60th Independence Day at the Republic Square in Malé, serving as the Guest of Honour. Joined by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Modi's presence highlights the renewed partnership and deepening ties between the two nations. The event marks a significant milestone in India-Maldives relations, underscoring commitments to peace, prosperity, and cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment