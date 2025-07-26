Who Was Sumeera Rajput? Pakistani Tiktok Star Found Dead At Sindh Home
According to Geo News, Ghotki District Police Officer Anwar Shaikh said Sumeera Rajput's daughter claimed some individuals poisoned her mother for turning down a marriage proposa . She said they had been pressuring her into a forced marriage.Also Read | Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman: 'Viral video ruined my life'
The daughter alleged that her mother was given poisonous tablets, which led to her death.Who was Sumeera Rajput?
Sumeera Rajput was a TikTok content creator. She had 58,000 TikTok followers and more than one million likes. The content creator has a 15-year-old daughter.
According to the reports, she was found dead at her home in the Bago Wah area of Sindh's Ghotki district on Saturday, July 26.
The deceased Pakistani TikToker's body was examined at a local hospital where no external signs of violence were found. Samples have also been sent for laboratory analysis, reported Gulf News.Also Read | Pakistani TikTok star's dance video goes viral amid MMS leak controversy | Watch
The police are yet to register a First Information Report (FIR).
Sumeera Rajput's shocking death comes nearly a month after Pakistani TikToker was shot dead for rejecting 'offers of friendship'Pakistani TikTokers killed: Previous cases
- In June, 17-year-old TikToker Sana Yousaf was shot dead at her home in Islamabad. The content creator's alleged killer – 22-year-old Umar Hayat – had reportedly been harassing her for some time before the incident. In the beginning of July, a teenage girl named Mehak Shahzadi was shot dead by her father in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, after she reportedly refused to delete her TikTok account. According to PTI, the officials described it as an 'honour killing.'
- In January, a 15-year-old girl named Hira was allegedly murdered in Quetta by her father and maternal uncle for refusing to quit TikTok. Following the incident, both men were arrested, reported ARY News. In 2016, social media personality Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death by her brother, which sparked international outrage and a national debate on women's rights in Pakistan.
