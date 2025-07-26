Thailand-Cambodia Clashes: Trump To 'Request Ceasefire', Says 'Trying To Simplify Complex Situation'
The POTUS, who is currently on a visit to Scotland, also said that he has already spoken to Cambodia PM Hun Manet.
"The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.Also Read | Thailand-Cambodia clashes: MEA issues helpline numbers for Indian travellers
Blasts tore through the skies on Saturday afternoon as clashes broke out for the first time in the coastal regions of the rival-locked nations, with Thailand and Cambodia pounding each other with heavy artillery fir for the third consecutive day.Thailand-Cambodia clashes
The ongoing clashes have killed at least 33 people and displaced over 168,000 others, reported AP.
Fresh rounds of artillery and gunfire was also reported near several bordering villages - widening the clash that began on Thursday, July 24 - after a landmine explosion along the border injured five Thai soldiers.Also Read | Thailand-Cambodia Clashes: Indian Embassy in Cambodia issues advisory
Cambodia's Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said Saturday that the clashes have forced 10,865 Cambodian families, or 37,635 people, in three border provinces to evacuate to safe locations. Thai officials said more than 131,000 people have fled their border villages.
Fleeing locals recounted harrowing experiences, with one of them saying that it felt“like escaping a war zone.”Cambodia asks for 'immediate ceasefire'
On Friday, during an urgent UN Security Council meeting in New York, Cambodia's UN ambassador Chhea Keo had already said his country wanted a ceasefire.Also Read | Thailand-Cambodia clashes: 20 killed, over 1.3 lakh displaced
“Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire – unconditionally – and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute,” Keo told reporters.Malaysia urges for ceasefire
Malaysian media said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has tasked the country's foreign minister to mediate peace talks, reported AP.
