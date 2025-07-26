Bihar Shocker! Toddler Survives After Biting Cobra In Bettiah Snake Succumbs To Injuries
The report added that the child fell unconscious after the incident and was rushed to the hospital and is out of danger. However, the cobra died.
On Friday afternoon, when the toddler, named Govinda, was playing in his home in Bihar's West Champaran a two-foot-long cobra entered the hous . The toddler picked it up mistaking it for a toy and bit the cobra. The child ripped the reptile into two halves, following which the snake died.
According to the locals, the cobra came too close to the child, which may have attracted the child to pick it up and bite it, an India Today report said.
The locals referred the toddler's action as a reflexive act where the child sank his teeth into a cobra.Toddler undergoing treatment:
Soon after the incident, the kin of toddler, rushed to the Majhauliya PHC for admission and he was later referred to the Bettiah Government Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.
Talking to Live Hindustan, Deputy Superintendent of JMCH hospital, Dr Devikant Mishra said that the child has not shown any signs of venom infection and is still undergoing treatment. He further said that the child is out of danger.
Wildlife experts state that heavy rainfall and unplanned construction have driven snakes out of their natural habitat.Recent cases:
In recent case, Gurugram registered a surge in snake sightings amid the monsoon season, with 85 snakes rescued across the city in July.
While in Ludhiana's Pawat village, two sisters lost their lives after being bitten by a snake while sleeping. They were sleeping on the roof when the snake bit them. They died within minutes of the bite.
