Intern Spends ₹30,000 To Join Gurugram Startup, Sacked In 23 Days: 'Regret Believing The Founder'
According to the post, the startup's founder had assured the intern of close mentorship and a full-time role after three months, with a starting salary of at least ₹40,000. However, less than a month in, those promises collapsed.
"I was shocked... I regret believing the founder," the intern wrote, calling the experience“a disaster.” Now unemployed and disheartened, they are struggling through a tough job market in Gurgaon's competitive startup ecosystem. The post has since sparked debate on scial media. Here are some of the reactions.
Screengrab from the viral post.
Supportive responses poured in from fellow Redditors. "Something similar also happened with me. Please don't let negative thoughts get into your head and start applying mindlessly on LinkedIn, though 90% of job listings are fake there, but you can very well get 2-3 calls a month if you keep applying daily," one user commented.
Another added, "It happens. If you go back in time and think about it, you would still have accepted this offer. At that point in time this was the best decision you could take given the information. Talk to the founder and see if he has founder friends that are looking for someone like you. Don't get disheartened. In this economy, you will have to fight harder, but you will find something eventually."
