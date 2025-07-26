Trump Dials Thailand, Cambodia To End Clashes, Says Both 'Ready To Rejoin US Trading Table' After Ceasefire

MENAFN - Live Mint) Trump claimed that Thailand and Cambodia desire peace amid the ongoing border clashes and are eager to continue trade with the United States.

In a post on his official Truth Social handle, Trump wrote,“I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace. They are also looking to get back to the“Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS."

He added, "They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an honour to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!”

Thailand and Cambodia's ongoing border dispute intensified as they exchanged heavy artillery fire for the third consecutive day on Saturday. The fighting resulted in 33 deaths and displaced over 168,000 people from their homes along the border, reported AP.

Several artillery and small arms fire were reported near several border villages, expanding the conflict area that started on Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border injured five Thai soldiers. Cambodian and Thai officials accused each other of initiating the clashes. In response, both nations recalled their ambassadors, and Thailand shut its border with Cambodia.

According to the Cambodian authorities, 12 new deaths were reported on Saturday, the total death toll stood at 13, while The Thai military announced that a soldier was killed, increasing the death toll to 20, mostly civilians.

Cambodia's Information Minister Neth Pheaktra stated on Saturday that the clashes have led to the evacuation of 10,865 Cambodian families, totalling 37,635 individuals, from three border provinces to safer areas. Meanwhile, Thai authorities reported that over 131,000 people have left their border villages.

The 800-kilometer (500-mile) border between Thailand and Cambodia has been contested for decades, though previous conflicts have been brief. The most recent tensions arose in May when a confrontation resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier, leading to a diplomatic dispute and stirring unrest within Thailand's politics.

(With inputs from agencies)