Boney Kapoor's 26 Kg Weight Loss: Doctor Weighs In On Transformation Without Gym

Noted film producer Boney Kapoor is making headlines - not for a new film, but for a dramatic personal transformation.

The 68-year-old filmmaker has reportedly lost 26 kilograms, sparking waves of praise and curiosity across social media. But what's surprised many isn't just the weight loss - it's how he achieved it.

Boney Kapoor Undergoes Drastic Weight Loss

According to viral reports, Kapoor managed his transformation without stepping into a gym. Instead, he followed a disciplined diet plan and made small but consistent lifestyle changes.

Celebrity papparazi Viral Bhayani shared new photos of the producer looking visibly leaner in casual and semi-formal looks, captioning him as "ultra dapper" and“setting the internet on fire.”

How Did The Star Producer Achieve This?

According to reports, Kapoor's routine includes skipping dinner in favour of light soups, having only fruit, juice, and jowar roti for breakfast, and avoiding heavy meals altogether. With no gym time or structured fitness plan involved, many are wondering-is this approach actually healthy or sustainable?

To answer that, HT Lifestyle consulted Dr Arun Prasad, senior consultant in gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. Dr Prasad acknowledged that such weight loss is possible without gym workouts, but he urged caution.

“Losing 26 kilograms without going to the gym is doable, but it must be approached carefully,” he said.“Skipping meals or relying only on fruit isn't a long-term solution. For weight loss to be healthy and sustainable, the approach needs to be balanced.”

He emphasised the importance of early, light dinners, protein-rich breakfasts, and daily movement-even if it's not structured exercise.“The key is consistency and a plan tailored to the individual's lifestyle and health needs,” Dr Prasad added.

However, relying only on fruits is not advisable as they can lack essential macronutrients like protein and healthy fats.

“This can result in early hunger, low energy, and even muscle loss during weight loss. In the Indian context, this is even more concerning because many commonly consumed fruits - like bananas, mangoes, grapes, and chikoo - are high in natural sugars and may spike blood glucose levels,” Dr Prasad added.

He also said,“While fruits are important in a healthy diet, it's better to pair them with protein-rich options like boiled eggs, Greek yogurt, soaked almonds, paneer, or moong sprouts. This combination provides satiety, helps preserve muscle mass, and keeps blood sugar levels more stable throughout the day.”

Is This The Correct Way of Losing Weight?

Dr Prasad weighed in and said, "Sudden or extreme diets, including skipping meals or drastically cutting calories, may reduce weight on the scale but often lead to muscle loss instead of fat loss, especially in older individuals. This can slow down metabolism and worsen overall health in the long run.”

Boney Kapoor's transformation has certainly reignited conversations around alternative weight loss methods. But as health experts warn, what works for one may not be advisable for all-especially when long-term wellness is the goal.