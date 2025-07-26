US Coast Guard Responds To Chinese Research Vessel Off Alaska
A Coast Guard C-130J Hercules fixed wing aircraft from Air Station Kodiak responded to the Xue Long 2, an icebreaker operated by the Polar Research Institute of China and 130 NM inside the ECS boundary.
The US has exclusive rights to conserve and manage the living and non-living resources of its ECS.
“The US Coast Guard, alongside partners and other agencies, vigilantly monitors and responds to foreign government vessel activity in and near US waters to secure territorial integrity and defend sovereign interests against malign state activity,” said Rear Adm. Bob Little, Commander of the US Coast Guard Arctic District.
The C-130J aircraft was operating under Coast Guard Arctic District's Operation Frontier Sentinel, which is designed to meet presence with presence in response to adversary activity in or near Alaskan waters.
The post US Coast Guard responds to Chinese Research Vessel off Alaska appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment