The Cuban Revolution Will Keep On Fighting, Says Prime Minister Cruz

The Cuban Revolution continues to fight and remains committed to building a sovereign, independent, socialist, democratic, prosperous, and sustainable society, assured Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Politburo and prime minister of the Republic, in his keynote speech at the ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks in the Cuban central province of Ciego de Ávila.

On this Day of National Rebellion, in the presence of Army General Raúl Castro and Miguel Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, the head of government reiterated the unshakable conviction in victory in the face of challenges and the ability to overcome every obstacle as an inseparable part of our national identity.

Marrero Cruz reaffirmed loyalty to the ideas of the Apostle José Martí, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, and Army General Raúl Castro, a continuity rooted in faithfulness to the principles of the Revolution. He recalled the words of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro in his first speech in Havana after the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, when he warned that the path would not be easy and prepared the people for the challenges ahead.

The prime minister paid tribute to the Cuban people for their understanding, maturity, and revolutionary spirit in the face of hardships, as well as their readiness to defend the Revolution on all fronts.

In his speech, he condemned the persistence of the US economic, commercial, and financial blockade, imposed for over 60 years, which he described as a multidimensional, cruel, and genocidal economic aggression affecting all sectors of society with the aim of fostering desperation and internal discontent. He affirmed that external aggression is constant and recalled the words of Cuban Revolution leader Raúl Castro, who stated that the blockade constitutes“a relentless war against the people.”

“The international scenario is complex-economic, health, and climate crises affect us as a small and blockaded nation. Yet, Cuba's foreign policy remains one of solidarity, defending justice, the right to self-determination of governments, and promoting bonds of respect and friendship,” said Marrero Cruz. The prime minister called for confronting deficiencies through our own efforts, with the conviction that“yes, we can”-through determination, hard work, intelligence, and commitment. He urged greater efficiency, the elimination of bureaucratic obstacles, and the correction of economic management failures so that the people's efforts translate into tangible results. He emphasised the priority of implementing the Government Program to correct distortions and revitalise the economy.

He highlighted the work of Ciego de Ávila, the host province for this year's July 26 celebrations, for its stability in fulfilling key political, economic, and social tasks, as well as the effective working system of the Party and the provincial government with the people, noting the participation of youth as a guarantee of continuity.

Progress in food production, retail trade, the food industry, and tourism, along with the recovery and sustainability of social facilities and advances in science and innovation applied to local development, were also praised.

On behalf of the Party and government leadership, and especially Army General Raúl Castro, he expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the people of this province, recognising their organisation, discipline, commitment, responsibility, and enthusiasm in their work. He congratulated Sancti Spíritus province for its outstanding performance and consistent work in recent years, while also acknowledging Guantánamo's efforts in advancing priority programs and recovery tasks following hurricane Oscar.

A special mention was made of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and the Ministry of the Interior (MININT), institutions that fulfill their mission faithfully to the legacy of the Commander in Chief and the teachings of Army General Raúl Castro, contributing to the nation's critical tasks. He expressed gratitude to Cuba's solidarity movements, international organisations, and the friendship and support of governments worldwide, particularly Vietnam, China, and Russia.

