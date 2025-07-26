Iraq's Sayyed Al-Sistani Urges Action Over Worsening Famine In Gaza

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Najaf- Iraq's top religious authority, Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, issued a statement on Friday decrying the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in Gaza, particularly the deepening famine affecting children, the sick, and the elderly.

In the statement, al-Sistani said the Palestinian people are living under“horrific” conditions after nearly two years of killing and destruction. He warned that the scope of famine has expanded dramatically, leaving no segment of the population unaffected.

“If nothing is expected from the occupation forces except this monstrous brutality in their attempts to uproot the Palestinian people,” al-Sistani said,“then it is expected from the countries of the world, especially Arab and Islamic nations, that they must not allow this great humanitarian tragedy to continue.”

The Iraqi cleric called for intensified global efforts to stop the catastrophe and urged world governments to do everything possible to pressure the Israeli occupation and its backers to allow the delivery of food and essential supplies to Gaza's besieged civilian population.

“The horrifying images of widespread starvation in Gaza, circulated by the media, leave no person of conscience able to enjoy food or drink,” al-Sistani added.

Al-Sistani's statement comes as famine continues to spread across Gaza, with humanitarian agencies warning of skyrocketing malnutrition and starvation-related deaths. According to recent UN-backed data, nearly half a million people are now experiencing catastrophic levels of hunger.

Aid groups have reported that more than 100 Palestinians-mostly children-have died from starvation in recent weeks, while medical centers struggle to treat thousands of severely malnourished children. Deliveries of humanitarian aid remain severely restricted, with Israeli forces blocking or targeting convoys attempting to reach northern and central Gaza.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and other international agencies have described the crisis as a man-made famine and called on the international community to pressure“Israel” to end the blockade immediately.