Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 4,000 Infected With Chikungunya Virus In Southern China

Over 4,000 Infected With Chikungunya Virus In Southern China


2025-07-26 03:09:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of confirmed chikungunya virus cases in Foshan, a city in China's southern Guangdong province, has surged to 4,014 over the past two weeks, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The mosquito-borne virus is rapidly spreading across southern regions of China, with officials noting that 90% of the cases have been recorded in the Shunde district of Foshan. Infected individuals are currently receiving treatment in local hospitals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that chikungunya is transmitted through mosquito bites and typically causes fever and severe joint pain. While fatalities are rare, the illness can be debilitating.

Currently, two approved vaccines are available for protection against the virus, although large-scale vaccination efforts have not yet been reported in the affected areas.

The spike in cases has raised public health concerns across the region as authorities work to contain the outbreak.

MENAFN26072025000195011045ID1109846576

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search