Over 4,000 Infected With Chikungunya Virus In Southern China
The mosquito-borne virus is rapidly spreading across southern regions of China, with officials noting that 90% of the cases have been recorded in the Shunde district of Foshan. Infected individuals are currently receiving treatment in local hospitals.
The World Health Organization (WHO) states that chikungunya is transmitted through mosquito bites and typically causes fever and severe joint pain. While fatalities are rare, the illness can be debilitating.
Currently, two approved vaccines are available for protection against the virus, although large-scale vaccination efforts have not yet been reported in the affected areas.
The spike in cases has raised public health concerns across the region as authorities work to contain the outbreak.
