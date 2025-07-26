UK May Officially Recognize Palestine Following Gaza Ceasefire, Says PM Starmer

MENAFN - AzerNews) The United Kingdom may formally recognize the State of Palestine once a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip.

Azernews reports, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer made the statement in a video message shared on the social platform X.

"I am working with our closest allies on a strategy to secure lasting peace in the region-one that focuses on real solutions to improve the lives of those suffering from the war," Starmer said. "This strategy will include concrete steps aimed at turning a vital ceasefire into a sustainable peace. The recognition of a Palestinian state must be one of those steps. My position on this is absolutely clear," he emphasized.

Starmer added that the recognition of Palestine should be part of a broader peace plan based on the two-state solution and long-term security guarantees for both Palestinians and Israelis.