Donald Trump Confirms Upcoming Meeting With EU Commission President In Scotland
Azernews reports that Trump made the announcement while speaking to reporters during his stay in Scotland.
“We'll be working on a deal. We'll see if we can reach one,” he said.
“Ursula von der Leyen, whom I respect greatly, will be here. We're looking forward to it.”
Further details about the purpose and agenda of the meeting have not yet been disclosed.
