Green Energy Alliances: Azerbaijan Deepens Strategic Cooperation With Türkiye And Bulgaria In Renewable Era

Azerbaijan's renewed focus on renewables is both timely and strategic. While the country remains a reliable oil and gas exporter, it is also acutely aware of the risks of overdependence on fossil fuels. The government has announced ambitious targets to increase the share of renewable energy in its domestic electricity generation to 30% by 2030.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%