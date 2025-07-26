Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Russia, SU-27UB Fighter Jet Was Destroyed At Armavir Airfield

In Russia, SU-27UB Fighter Jet Was Destroyed At Armavir Airfield


2025-07-26 03:08:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

This was reported on Facebook by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

MENAFN26072025000193011044ID1109846568

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search