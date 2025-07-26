Russian Drones Attack Two Kherson Region Communities, Wound Five Peфople
“Today at noon, Russian troops attacked a resident of Antonivka with a UAV. As a result of explosives being dropped from the drone, a 46-year-old man suffered mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his lower leg and back. He was hospitalized for medical assistance,” the report said.
Later, a civilian car was attacked by a drone in Bilozerka. A 53-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped on the vehicle. He suffered mine-blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, contusion, as well as shrapnel wounds to his face, torso, arms, and legs. The victim is currently in the hospital under medical supervision.Read also: Russians attack truck with FPV drone in Kherson Region
Later, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Russian army fired artillery at Bilozerka. Three local residents were injured. A 66-year-old woman and two men, aged 32 and 59, were taken to the hospital with mine-blast injuries. Doctors are currently examining the victims.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled a village in the Kherson region with artillery, wounding a man.
Photo: Ministry of Health
