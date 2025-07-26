Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones Attack Two Kherson Region Communities, Wound Five Peфople

2025-07-26 03:08:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“Today at noon, Russian troops attacked a resident of Antonivka with a UAV. As a result of explosives being dropped from the drone, a 46-year-old man suffered mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his lower leg and back. He was hospitalized for medical assistance,” the report said.

Later, a civilian car was attacked by a drone in Bilozerka. A 53-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped on the vehicle. He suffered mine-blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, contusion, as well as shrapnel wounds to his face, torso, arms, and legs. The victim is currently in the hospital under medical supervision.

Read also: Russians attack truck with FPV drone in Kherson Region

Later, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Russian army fired artillery at Bilozerka. Three local residents were injured. A 66-year-old woman and two men, aged 32 and 59, were taken to the hospital with mine-blast injuries. Doctors are currently examining the victims.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled a village in the Kherson region with artillery, wounding a man.

Photo: Ministry of Health

MENAFN26072025000193011044ID1109846564

