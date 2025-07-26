Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thai-Cambodian Cross-Border Fighting Continues Unabated For 3Rd Day

2025-07-26 03:05:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 (KUNA) -- The armed forces of Cambodia and Thailand kept exchanging firing with various weapons across the borders on Saturday despite regional and international calls for de-escalation.
Dozens of projectiles landed in neighboring Laos yesterday and inflicted damage on civilian property, said Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army Maj-Gen Winthai Suwaree.
Those shells were not fired from the Thai territories, he told reporters, accusing the Cambodian forces of using long-range weapons against civilian targets to drive wedges between Thailand and Laos.
The Royal Thai Army continues coordination with the Laotian authorities with a view to maintaining the neighborly relations, he affirmed.
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) refuted earlier Cambodian claims of downing Thai jet fighters yesterday.
A RTAF statement said that two F-16 jets and two Saab JAS 39 Gripen aircraft struck Cambodian military positions at Ta Kwai Temple in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province.
The second aid campaign against Cambodian military positions was successful, and all aircraft returning safely to their base in Thailand, the statement affirmed.
The Thai Foreign Ministry accused Cambodia of rejecting all regional and international calls for a substantive dialogue to find a peaceful solution to the dispute. (pickup previous)
MENAFN26072025000071011013ID1109846507

