403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thai-Cambodian Cross-Border Fighting Continues Unabated For 3Rd Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 (KUNA) -- The armed forces of Cambodia and Thailand kept exchanging firing with various weapons across the borders on Saturday despite regional and international calls for de-escalation.
Dozens of projectiles landed in neighboring Laos yesterday and inflicted damage on civilian property, said Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army Maj-Gen Winthai Suwaree.
Those shells were not fired from the Thai territories, he told reporters, accusing the Cambodian forces of using long-range weapons against civilian targets to drive wedges between Thailand and Laos.
The Royal Thai Army continues coordination with the Laotian authorities with a view to maintaining the neighborly relations, he affirmed.
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) refuted earlier Cambodian claims of downing Thai jet fighters yesterday.
A RTAF statement said that two F-16 jets and two Saab JAS 39 Gripen aircraft struck Cambodian military positions at Ta Kwai Temple in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province.
The second aid campaign against Cambodian military positions was successful, and all aircraft returning safely to their base in Thailand, the statement affirmed.
The Thai Foreign Ministry accused Cambodia of rejecting all regional and international calls for a substantive dialogue to find a peaceful solution to the dispute. (pickup previous)
aab
Dozens of projectiles landed in neighboring Laos yesterday and inflicted damage on civilian property, said Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army Maj-Gen Winthai Suwaree.
Those shells were not fired from the Thai territories, he told reporters, accusing the Cambodian forces of using long-range weapons against civilian targets to drive wedges between Thailand and Laos.
The Royal Thai Army continues coordination with the Laotian authorities with a view to maintaining the neighborly relations, he affirmed.
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) refuted earlier Cambodian claims of downing Thai jet fighters yesterday.
A RTAF statement said that two F-16 jets and two Saab JAS 39 Gripen aircraft struck Cambodian military positions at Ta Kwai Temple in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province.
The second aid campaign against Cambodian military positions was successful, and all aircraft returning safely to their base in Thailand, the statement affirmed.
The Thai Foreign Ministry accused Cambodia of rejecting all regional and international calls for a substantive dialogue to find a peaceful solution to the dispute. (pickup previous)
aab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment