Starmer: UK Plans To Airdrop Aid Into Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 26 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Saturday morning to discuss the "appalling" situation in Gaza Strip.
They emphasized "the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, for Israel to lift all restrictions on aid and urgently provide those suffering in Gaza with the food they so desperately need," said a 10 Downing Street statement.
"The Prime Minister set out how the UK will also be taking forward plans to work with partners such as Jordan to airdrop aid and evacuate children requiring medical assistance.
"They all agreed it would be vital to ensure robust plans are in place to turn an urgently needed ceasefire into lasting peace," according to the statement.
They discussed their intention to work closely together on a plan, building on their collaboration to date, which would pave the way to a long-term solution and security in the region.
They agreed that once this plan was worked up, they would seek to bring in other key partners, including in the region, to advance it.
Turning to Ukraine, the leaders agreed that there must be no let-up of pressure on Putin to come to the negotiating table. They said that it remains as important as ever to support Ukraine so that they are in the strongest possible position.
Regarding Iran's nuclear programme, the leaders agreed that unless Iran co-operated with the IAEA and returned to diplomacy, sanctions would be reinstated at the end of August. (end)
