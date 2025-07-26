Scores Of Gazans Starve To Death, Or Get Shot While Elbowing Their Way To Food

403
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, July 26 (KUNA) -- The relentless campaign of the Israeli occupation forces on the devastated Gaza Strip continued on Saturday as 57 Palestinian residents were martyred.
The intensive attacks on various areas of the enclave also wounded 512 Gazans over the past 24 hours, the local health authorities said in a statistical report on Saturday.
The official report confirmed that the casualty toll of the aggression, launched by the occupiers in early October, rose to 59,733 martyrs and 144,477 injured.
Medical and civil defense teams could not reach corpses of the martyrs at several spots due to the ongoing attacks and lack of relief equipment, the report said.
On latest casualties of Gazans sacrificing their lives for a loaf of bread, the report said 29 of the strip residents joined the martyrs' ranks, over the past hours, after being directly shot by the occupation troops, adding that 165 others were wounded.
The toll of those who lost their lives for the sake of bread has thus climbed to 1,121 and those who survived with injuries and cuts stood at 7,485.
Gaza's hospitals also reported new victims of starvation and malnutrition during the last 24 hours, with 122 Gazans succumbing to hunger -- including 85 children.
Authorities have warned that Gaza's siege is causing wider starvation among the survivors, many have been seen via the visual media with pale and bony faces. (end)
