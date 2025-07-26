403
GCC Chief Condoles With Russia Over Plane Crash Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 26 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi expressed sincere condolences to the Russian government and people for victims of the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Russia's far-eastern region of Amur.
In a statement on Saturday, Al-Budaiwi expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.
All the 48 people aboard an Angara Airlines flight were killed after their plane crashed in dense woods near Tynda town in Amur region two days ago. (end)
