Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GCC Chief Condoles With Russia Over Plane Crash Victims

GCC Chief Condoles With Russia Over Plane Crash Victims


2025-07-26 03:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 26 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi expressed sincere condolences to the Russian government and people for victims of the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Russia's far-eastern region of Amur.
In a statement on Saturday, Al-Budaiwi expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.
All the 48 people aboard an Angara Airlines flight were killed after their plane crashed in dense woods near Tynda town in Amur region two days ago. (end)
ash


MENAFN26072025000071011013ID1109846503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search