Maryland State Police Investigate Early Morning Fatal Crash In Carroll County

July 26, 2025

(WESTMINSTER, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early this morning in Carroll County.

The identify of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. He was the driver and sole occupant of a 2011 Ford E-350 van involved in the crash. Carroll County emergency medical service personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The injured driver and sole occupant of a 2016 GMC Canyon is identified as Christopher Wolf, 36, of New Oxford, Pennsylvania. Wolf was transported to York Hospital for medical treatment.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Westminster Barrack responded to Maryland Route 97 in the area of Humbert Schoolhouse Road for a crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the GMC Canyon was traveling northbound on Maryland Route 97 when, for reasons unknown at this time, crossed the center line and struck the Ford van.

The Maryland State Police Crash team responded to the scene. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

