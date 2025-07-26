UAE Authority Shares 5 Tips For Car Safety Amid Scorching Summer Heat

As summer in the UAE reaches its peak, with humidity levels surging and temperatures soaring well beyond 40°C, safety concerns become increasingly pressing.

The extreme heat poses risks not only to public health but also to vehicles, infrastructure, and daily routines-prompting residents and authorities alike to take extra precautions during the hottest months of the year.

The country is currently experiencing the peak of extreme summer heat across the Arabian Peninsula, a period that lasts until August 10.

To alleviate these safety concerns, the UAE Ministry of Interior has shared some tips for the public to keep in mind for their safety:

1. Kids alone in cars

Over and over again, UAE authorities warn residents against leaving their children alone in the car for any reason. Kids can turn the car off when left alone, putting them at risk of fainting and suffocating.

On Friday, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority shared a simulated scenario to highlight the underlying risks.

In the clip, a father tells his child he'll be gone briefly while he runs into the supermarket, leaving the boy alone in the vehicle. After the father steps away, the child climbs into the driver's seat and accidentally turns off the engine, shutting down the air conditioning.

As time goes by while the father is away and amid the heat, the boy starts to sweat and later faints.

2. Parked cars in running mode

Leaving the vehicle running and parked for long periods of time in very hot weather poses several serious risks, as it can cause the engine to overheat, especially if the cooling system is not in top condition.

3. Incense burners

The Ministry of Interior warned the public against using incense burners in vehicles.

Some of these burners operate using charcoal or heat sources, which can easily ignite nearby flammable materials such as tissues, plastic, or car dashboard materials).

4. Perfumes, cans

Motorists are advised to make sure their cars do not contain perfumes, pressurised containers, sanitisers, and lighters.

Perfume bottles, aerosol sprays, disinfectant sprays, and even car fresheners are stored under pressure. So in intense hear, their internal pressure increases, causing cans or bottles to explode, which can potentially shatter windows, cause burns or start fires.

5. First aid

Having a first aid kit and a fire extinguisher inside the car is of paramount importance all year long, but this simple precaution becomes more and more important in summer due to the increased risk of heat-related emergencies, fires, and accidents.