Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Remembering Jota: Liverpool Players To Wear 'Forever 20' Patches In Late Teammate's Memory Khaleej Times


2025-07-26 02:17:39
Liverpool players will wear a "Forever 20" emblem on their shirts and stadium jackets this Premier League season in memory of their former forward Diogo Jota who died in a car crash in Spain three weeks ago.

The club also announced on Saturday a special commemoration including a fan mosaic and a minute's silence ahead of Liverpool's opening game of the season against Bournemouth on August 15.

Thousands of flowers, scarves, banners and other tributes have been laid outside Anfield since Jota and his brother Andre Silva died.

The club said they have been removed over the past week and stored, while the floral tributes will be composted and used in flower beds across club sites, including Anfield, the AXA Training Centre and AXA Melwood Training Centre.

The remaining artefacts will be recycled and used to create a permanent memorial sculpture that will become a focal point of remembrance at Anfield.

Liverpool had already announced after consultation with Jota's family that his number 20 shirt will be retired across all levels of the club, including the women's and academy teams.

Supporters can have "Diogo J. 20" printed on shirts in club stores, with profits going to LFC Foundation, the club's official charity. The Foundation has committed to creating a grassroots football programme in Jota's name.

A floral tribute will be also laid before kickoff at pre-season games in Hong Kong, Tokyo and at Anfield. x

