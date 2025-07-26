Pakistani Tiktoker Sumeera Rajput Allegedly Poisoned For Refusing Marriage

TikTok content creator Sumeera Rajput was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in the Bago Wah area of Sindh's Ghotki district in Pakistan, Geo News reported. The case has sparked outrage as allegations of forced marriage and poisoning surface.

According to Geo News, Ghotki District Police Officer Anwar Shaikh confirmed that Rajput's 15-year-old daughter claimed her mother had been poisoned by individuals who had long been pressuring her into a forced marriage. The daughter alleged that her mother was given poisonous tablets, which led to her death.

Recommended For You Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: How will new Vice President of India be elected?

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Geo News stated that no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and police say they are still investigating whether foul play was involved. Two individuals have been taken into custody, but authorities have yet to confirm a motive.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rajput, who had over 58,000 TikTok followers and more than one million likes, is the latest in a series of targeted killings of female influencers in Pakistan. Just last month, another TikToker, 17-year-old Sana Yousaf, was shot dead inside her home in Islamabad's Sector G-13/1, Geo News reported. Despite swift action in arresting her alleged killer, Umar Hayat, the broader pattern of violence against women in public life continues unabated.