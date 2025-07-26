Traffic Alert: Accident On Dubai-Al Ain Road After Outlet Mall

The Dubai Police has issued a traffic alert about an accident on the Dubai-Al Ain Road after Outlet Mall towards Al Ain. They have warned of disrupted traffic flow due to the accident, and urged motorists to take caution while approaching the area.

Another traffic alert was issued earlier in the day (July 26) following an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311). The Dubai Police said on Saturday afternoon that congestion was expected before the Manama Bridge heading towards Sharjah due to the accident.

