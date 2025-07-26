Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Traffic Alert: Accident On Dubai-Al Ain Road After Outlet Mall

Traffic Alert: Accident On Dubai-Al Ain Road After Outlet Mall


2025-07-26 02:17:12
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Dubai Police has issued a traffic alert about an accident on the Dubai-Al Ain Road after Outlet Mall towards Al Ain. They have warned of disrupted traffic flow due to the accident, and urged motorists to take caution while approaching the area.

Another traffic alert was issued earlier in the day (July 26) following an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311). The Dubai Police said on Saturday afternoon that congestion was expected before the Manama Bridge heading towards Sharjah due to the accident.

Recommended For You Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: How will new Vice President of India be elected?

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MENAFN26072025000049011007ID1109846446

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search