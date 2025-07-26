Watch: Sheikh Mohammed Visits Mall Of The Emirates, Spotted In Dubai Supermarket

Hitting the mall this weekend? You might just spot the Ruler of Dubai, just like these residents.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has been visiting different parts of the emirate all week, surprising residents who catch a glimpse of him.

Earlier, he was seen taking photographs with children and having warm conversations with residents while stepping out of a cafe in Dubai Mall. Not just that, the Ruler was also seen walking down the streets of the souk in Deira, despite the sweltering heat.

This time, however, residents saw the leader walking past them in the aisles of Mall of the Emirates. On seeing him, one woman even shouted, "We love you!", a clear sign of how cherished he is by those who live here.

Dressed sharply as always, the Ruler of Dubai walked with staff, a cane in hand. As with his other appearances this week, he was without armed guards, moving casually which is a striking contrast to many global leaders.



Later, during the same mall visit, he was seen walking inside a supermarket, which appears to be a Carrefour. People could be seen stepping aside and taking photographs as they saw him pass by.

Earlier this week, he also travelled by the Dubai Tram, taking commuters by surprise. Many even pulled out their phones to capture the memorable moment.

From malls and souks to trams and supermarkets, Sheikh Mohammed's presence this week has been a reminder of his deep connection with the people of Dubai. His spontaneous outings continue to inspire admiration, not just for his leadership, but for the humility and humanity he brings to it.