Egypt's Foreign Minister Opens Business Forum In Senegal To Boost Trade - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Friday led a business delegation to Senegal, where he opened a bilateral business forum and a new Egyptian factory, as part of a push to deepen economic ties.

Abdelatty participated in the Egypt-Senegal Business Forum in Dakar, alongside Senegalese Minister of Commerce and Industry, Serigne Gueye Diop, and other senior officials and private sector representatives from both countries.

The Egyptian delegation included 30 business leaders and representatives from major companies and associations, including the Federation of Egyptian Industries, the Export Council for Medical Industries, and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation. The forum provided an opportunity for companies from both countries to discuss partnerships and joint projects in sectors including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, mining, and renewable energy.

In his opening remarks, Abdelatty praised the historical relations between the two countries, which are celebrating 65 years of diplomatic ties. He affirmed Egypt's full support for Senegal's five-year development plan and its 2050 national vision, stressing Cairo's readiness to share its expertise and support Senegal's development path.







Senegalese officials welcomed the high-level Egyptian delegation, calling the forum the launch of a new phase of economic and investment cooperation. They praised Egypt as a successful model for development and investment in Africa and expressed their readiness to provide all necessary support and facilities to Egyptian businesses looking to invest in the Senegalese market.

Separately on Friday, Abdelatty inaugurated an Egyptian“Siltal Africa” factory for the production of electrical appliances in Dakar, in the presence of Minister Diop.

During the opening, Abdelatty said the industrial project was an important step towards enhancing Egyptian economic activity on the African continent and reflected the state's vision of achieving joint development with African nations.

The Senegalese minister of commerce and industry praised Egypt's role in supporting projects and investments in Senegal and contributing to the transfer of expertise.