Madbouly Tours Northwestern Coast To Open AOI Expo, Promote Desalination-Driven Agriculture - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly began a tour of Egypt's northwestern coast on Saturday, starting with a visit to development and service projects in New Alamein City.

Madbouly explained that the tour aims to follow up on strategic projects designed to enhance the region's investment value and economic potential. He noted that the area's rich tourism, agricultural, and industrial resources are being leveraged through the establishment of new urban communities and greater private sector involvement.

As part of his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) exhibition at North Square Mall in New Alamein, featuring products from ATICO Wood Industries and AOI's electronics factory.

Accompanied by AOI Chairperson Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Madbouly toured the 650 sqm showroom, which presents Egyptian-made products under the theme“Made in Egypt,” including electronic and household appliances, security systems, and modern wooden furnishings.

Abdel Latif explained that the exhibition is part of AOI's broader marketing strategy to deliver high-quality, environmentally friendly, locally manufactured products aligned with the latest digital transformation trends.

During the visit to AOI's wood products section (ATICO), Madbouly was briefed by Sherif Raafat, Executive Director of ATICO Wood Industries. Raafat showcased the variety of furniture on display and announced a partnership agreement with Romanian company Antares to manufacture office chairs and sofas locally in Egypt.

He also highlighted the availability of attractive installment plans in AOI showrooms and a special public lottery for attendees of the opening event to win valuable prizes.

While inspecting the exhibition, Madbouly examined several pieces of home and office furniture to check their quality and durability. The exhibition includes televisions, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, fans, microwaves, receivers, LED lighting systems, surveillance cameras, computers, tablets, laptops, and mobile phones. Abdel Latif noted that, to mark the exhibition's launch, all products will be available at discounts of up to 50% for one week.







As part of his visit to the Northwestern Coast, the Prime Minister also inspected the Research Pilot Plant for Seawater Desalination in New Alamein City.

Madbouly reaffirmed the state's commitment to seawater desalination as a central pillar of sustainable development, emphasizing the importance of applying advanced technologies to boost efficiency and production.

He highlighted the significance of ongoing research using desalinated seawater to cultivate various fruits and vegetables, describing it as a step toward maximizing the agricultural potential of coastal areas and expanding arable land to enhance food security.

During his tour, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny presented details of the research desalination plant's capabilities. He also explained ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation to conduct agricultural trials using desalinated water.

El-Sherbiny noted that the Agricultural Research Center and the Desert Research Center are conducting studies on soil and water, and developing crop patterns for low-water-demand, short-cycle crops-particularly fruits and vegetables suited to the region's climate-as well as some strategic field crops.

He added that the success of these experiments could open new avenues for agricultural investment in the North Coast, transforming parts of New Alamein into modern agricultural hubs using water-efficient irrigation and farming technologies based on desalinated seawater.

Hossam Shawky, Head of the Desert Research Center, also presented several proposed crop combinations suitable for cultivation with desalinated seawater, along with their estimated water consumption rates.