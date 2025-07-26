403
Qatar, Islamabad Chambers Explore Strengthening Ties
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber has discussed co-operation with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), focusing on enhancing trade relations, boosting bilateral and joint investments, and exploring the role of the private sector in strengthening commercial exchange between Qatar and Pakistan.
This came during a meeting between Qatar Chamber board member Dr Mohamed bin Jawhar al-Mohamed and ICCI president Nasir Mansoor Qureshi held recently on the sidelines of the Pakistan International Property Exhibition in Doha.
Al-Mohamed and Qureshi toured the exhibition, during which they explored its various sections and learned about the products and services offered by the participating Pakistani companies.
Al-Mohamed praised the strong fraternal relations between Qatar and Pakistan, especially in the economic and commercial fields. He pointed out that bilateral relations have witnessed significant development in recent years, particularly in trade and investment. The volume of trade exchange between Qatar and Pakistan stood at QR12.7bn in 2024, reflecting the strength of economic ties and the great potential for expanding cooperation, al-Mohamed said.
He emphasised the vital role of the private sector in driving cooperation between the two countries, calling on businesspeople from both sides to capitalise on available opportunities and strengthen communication to establish strategic partnerships across various sectors.
Al-Mohamed also highlighted Qatar's attractive investment climate, modern infrastructure, and investment-friendly legislation, which make it an ideal destination for foreign investments. He invited Pakistani investors to explore the promising opportunities in the Qatari market.
Qureshi praised the strong ties between the two countries across various sectors, particularly in economy and trade. He also commended the distinguished relationship between Qatar Chamber and ICCI and the mutual desire to strengthen and develop it in ways that reflect positively on bilateral trade relations.
