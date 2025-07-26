Powerful Explosion Rocks Apartment Building In Northern Greece, Two Injured
Athens: A strong explosion occurred early Saturday on the ground floor of an apartment building in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, causing minor injuries to two people and significant property damage, Greek public broadcaster EPT reported.
The blast happened in a building where a senior prison official, responsible for the Diavata prison, resides. Initial investigations suggest the explosion was caused by a simple device containing about three kilograms of explosives placed in the elevator shaft.
The shock wave created a large hole at the building's entrance and shattered windows in nearby apartments, cars, and shops. The explosion was reportedly heard up to one kilometer away.
At the time, two people passing by from a graduation party were injured by broken glass and were taken to the hospital with minor wounds.
Police and bomb disposal experts are collecting evidence at the scene. Authorities are investigating possible motives, including revenge linked to the prison officer's duties and any threats he may have received.
The Counter-Terrorism Service is also involved, and police are reviewing surveillance footage to identify suspects and trace their escape routes.
