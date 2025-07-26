VIDEO: MECC Introduces Number Of Fish To Sealine Reserve

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Natural Reserves Management and Marine Protection Management, in cooperation with the Aquatic Life Research Center of the Ministry of Municipality, conducted a campaign to release a number of fish to the Sealine reserve waters.

This initiative comes as a part of joint efforts to enhance fish stocks and support food security.

MECC plays a pivotal part in this initiative through supervising this operation through its specialised department, within the framework of its strategy aimed at protecting marine life, maintaining ecological balance, and guaranteeing the sustainability of natural resources.