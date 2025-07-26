MP Govt Strives For Economic Progress Of Women, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Satna, July 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that the state government is striving for the economic progress of women, ensuring social harmony and empowerment for all.

The Chief Minister said that various schemes and programmes are being operated for farmers, youth, welfare of the poor, and women's empowerment as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yadav made this statement addressing a gathering of women organised under 'Matrushakti Utsav' held in Singhpur of Satna district.

"In our culture, the feeling of motherhood for the country is inbuilt. We are always ready to make a supreme sacrifice for Bharat Mata. Today's Matrushakti Conference is an expression of reverence, affection, love, and respect for mothers and sisters as per Sanatan Dharma," he said.

He stated that the 'Ladli Bahna Yojana' has been launched in the state in respect of women. CM Yadav announced that, in the month of Shravana, an additional Rs 250 will be sent along with Rs 1,250 into women's bank accounts.

"Every possible support is being provided to girls to become doctors and engineers. Special assistance is also being provided by the state government to sisters working in industries," he said. The Chief Minister also announced that the amount given to women under Ladli Bahna Yojana will be increased in phases, and by 2028, Rs 3000 per month will be provided.

"Under the scheme, more than Rs 1,500 crore is being transferred every month for women empowerment and their welfare. All sisters of the state are our pride and honour," he said. The Chief Minister further stated that PM Modi has announced to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated and performed bhoomi-pujan of 232 works worth more than Rs 93 crore in Satna district.

After Satna's programme, the Chief Minister reached Rewa and inaugurated two-day regional tourism conclave being organised at the Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium. The event will conclude on Sunday.