Condemning The Hong Kong Government's Latest Round Of Bounties On Individuals Exercising Freedom Of Expression
The United States condemns the Hong Kong government’s July 25 announcement of new arrest warrants and bounties targeting 15 additional overseas activists, including U.S.-based individuals. The extraterritorial targeting of Hong Kongers who are exercising their fundamental freedoms is a form of transnational repression. We will not tolerate the Hong Kong government’s attempts to apply its national security laws to silence or intimidate Americans or anyone on U.S. soil.
With this new round of arrest warrants and bounties, the Hong Kong government continues to erode the autonomy that Beijing itself promised to the people of Hong Kong following the 1997 handover. Freedom of speech and political discourse are core American values, which the Trump Administration will continue to defend.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment