Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Condemning The Hong Kong Government's Latest Round Of Bounties On Individuals Exercising Freedom Of Expression

Condemning The Hong Kong Government's Latest Round Of Bounties On Individuals Exercising Freedom Of Expression


2025-07-26 02:00:20

The United States condemns the Hong Kong government’s July 25 announcement of new arrest warrants and bounties targeting 15 additional overseas activists, including U.S.-based individuals.  The extraterritorial targeting of Hong Kongers who are exercising their fundamental freedoms is a form of transnational repression. We will not tolerate the Hong Kong government’s attempts to apply its national security laws to silence or intimidate Americans or anyone on U.S. soil.

With this new round of arrest warrants and bounties, the Hong Kong government continues to erode the autonomy that Beijing itself promised to the people of Hong Kong following the 1997 handover. Freedom of speech and political discourse are core American values, which the Trump Administration will continue to defend. 

MENAFN26072025004514009831ID1109846243

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search