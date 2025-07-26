3-Month Training Program For 300 Youth Begins In Ghor

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Hundreds of youth have been enrolled in a three-month training program in western Ghor province, an official said on Saturday.

Information and Culture Director Maulvi Abdul Hai Za'em told Pajhwok Afghan News about 300 students would learn religious studies, English and computers free of charge during the training program aimed at improving the capacity of youth and efforts were being made to provide more education for them.

He said these youths were taught religious studies, English, and computer programs.

This is the fourth batch the Youth Affairs Department is providing free training.

Meanwhile, governor spokesman Maulvi Mohammad Sadiq Rasas explained youth have a worthy role in all areas and should be presented to society in a professional and capable manner in all sectors.

He praised the activities of the Youth Affairs Department in providing educational opportunities for youth, adding that youth should take advantage of this opportunity and increase their knowledge.

“I appreciate the launch of this educational program. I was attracted to the computer learning sector and I am very interested in learning computer programs”: Abdul Khalil, one of the participants of the training program, said.

“I am doing my best to learn English and to increase my knowledge about the life of our Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). I also want to teach others what I have learned”: Noor Ahad, another participant, explained.

Both called for the expansion of such educational programs for youths.

hz/ma