5-Day 'Rainbow' Art Exhibition Opens In Herat
HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): An art exhibition titled“Rainbow” has been opened to promote visual arts and expand painting culture in western Herat province.
The day one of the five-day exhibition at the Allama Salahuddin Saljoqi Salon of Herat city was attended by a group of artists, culturists and Information and Culture Department officials.
Haroon Rahimi, organizer of the exhibition, said the exhibition featured a collection of diverse works of art, including paintings, calligraphy, miniatures, illuminations, calligraphy, and graphic designs.
Rahimi said the exhibition was aimed at introducing new talents and strengthening the position of visual arts in society.
On the other hand, head of culture and art at the Information and Culture department Maulvi Hamidullah Ghiasi emphasized the important role of art in culture advancement of society and added the Department supports programs and efforts of artists and is ready to pave the way for further growth of art in the province.
Meanwhile, some participants explained that holding such art programs was a great opportunity to get acquainted with diverse arts, and seeing the creativity and efforts of young artists was inspiring and encouraging.
This art exhibition is open to visitors for five days, with Tuesdays and Wednesdays reserved for women.
hz/ma
