SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ITOS, CIO, SNV On Behalf Of Shareholders
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS)'s sale to Concentra Biosciences, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Concentra will acquire iTeos for $10.047 in cash per share, plus one non-transferable contingent value right, representing the right to receive: (i) 100% of the closing net cash of iTeos in excess of $475 million; and (ii) 80% of any net proceeds received from any disposition of certain of iTeos' product candidates that occurs within six months following the closing. If you are an iTeos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO)'s sale to MCME Carell Holdings, LP and MCME Carell Holdings, LLC for $7.00 per share in cash. If you are a City Office shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV)'s merger with Pinnacle Financial Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the shares of Synovus and Pinnacle shareholders will be converted into shares of a new Pinnacle parent company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5237 Synovus shares per Pinnacle share. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Synovus shareholders will own approximately 48.5% of the combined company. If you are a Synovus shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
