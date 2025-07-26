Madhya Pradesh Under High-Impact Monsoon Alert As Weather Dept Issues Warning For Heavy Rainfall

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 26 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive and high-alert warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours, driven by an active low-pressure trough over central India.

Emergency services have been placed on alert and flood response protocols activated state-wide.

According to the Meteorological Centre Bhopal, six districts -- Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Satna, and Rewa -- are under red alert, with rainfall exceeding eight inches expected.

Twenty-one districts including Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, and Mandla face an orange alert for very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, 14 districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, and Shivpuri, are under yellow alert, indicating significant downpour.

Forecasts suggest that Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, and Harda may experience extremely heavy rainfall, while Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna are likely to witness very heavy showers with gusty winds of 30–40 km/h.

Widespread thunderstorm and lightning activity has also been predicted for Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Shajapur, Guna, and Ashoknagar.

Urban centers such as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Dhar, and Ujjain may see isolated intense spells, posing risks of waterlogging, traffic disruption, and flash flooding.

Flash flood alerts have been declared for saturated watersheds and low-lying areas across both eastern and western Madhya Pradesh.

Eastern districts like Anuppur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Seoni, Mandla, and Tikamgarh, and western belts including Agar Malwa, Barwani, Ratlam, Shajapur, Rajgarh, and Hoshangabad, have been flagged for potential inundation and runoff accumulation.

Weather officials urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel, steer clear of low-lying flood-prone zones, and follow safety advisories.

Roads near rivers, nullahs, and urban drainage channels should be approached with caution. Looking ahead, the monsoon system will remain active, with persistent showers likely across central and northern Madhya Pradesh till at least July 30.

In Bhopal, temperatures are expected to hover between 23 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, while rainfall probabilities remain high above 60 per cent daily, with localised flooding and transport impact expected to continue.

District administrations have been tasked with coordinating real-time relief measures, including shelter services, rescue operations, and rural connectivity monitoring.