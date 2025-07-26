Madhya Pradesh Under High-Impact Monsoon Alert As Weather Dept Issues Warning For Heavy Rainfall
Emergency services have been placed on alert and flood response protocols activated state-wide.
According to the Meteorological Centre Bhopal, six districts -- Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Satna, and Rewa -- are under red alert, with rainfall exceeding eight inches expected.
Twenty-one districts including Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, and Mandla face an orange alert for very heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, 14 districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, and Shivpuri, are under yellow alert, indicating significant downpour.
Forecasts suggest that Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, and Harda may experience extremely heavy rainfall, while Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna are likely to witness very heavy showers with gusty winds of 30–40 km/h.
Widespread thunderstorm and lightning activity has also been predicted for Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Shajapur, Guna, and Ashoknagar.
Urban centers such as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Dhar, and Ujjain may see isolated intense spells, posing risks of waterlogging, traffic disruption, and flash flooding.
Flash flood alerts have been declared for saturated watersheds and low-lying areas across both eastern and western Madhya Pradesh.
Eastern districts like Anuppur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Seoni, Mandla, and Tikamgarh, and western belts including Agar Malwa, Barwani, Ratlam, Shajapur, Rajgarh, and Hoshangabad, have been flagged for potential inundation and runoff accumulation.
Weather officials urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel, steer clear of low-lying flood-prone zones, and follow safety advisories.
Roads near rivers, nullahs, and urban drainage channels should be approached with caution. Looking ahead, the monsoon system will remain active, with persistent showers likely across central and northern Madhya Pradesh till at least July 30.
In Bhopal, temperatures are expected to hover between 23 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, while rainfall probabilities remain high above 60 per cent daily, with localised flooding and transport impact expected to continue.
District administrations have been tasked with coordinating real-time relief measures, including shelter services, rescue operations, and rural connectivity monitoring.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment