Massive Infra Boost For Southern TN As PM Modi Launches Rs 4,900 Cr Projects In Tuticorin (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Tuticorin, July 26 (IANS) In a major push for infrastructure and connectivity in southern Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a slew of development projects worth Rs 4,900 crore in Tuticorin.

The initiatives span across aviation, railways, energy, roadways, and port logistics, promising a transformative impact on the region's economic and transportation landscape.

The highlight of the day was the inauguration of the newly developed terminal building at Tuticorin Airport, built at a cost of Rs 452 crore. Designed with modern, energy-efficient architecture, the terminal is set to handle increased passenger traffic, enhancing air connectivity to southern Tamil Nadu and boosting tourism and business in the region.

In addition to the airport, the Prime Minister also unveiled infrastructure projects worth Rs 550 crore aimed at urban development and port-linked logistics. These include road upgrades, sanitation improvements, and coastal infrastructure under smart city initiatives, further strengthening Tuticorin's status as a major industrial and maritime hub.

A significant focus was placed on the energy sector, particularly projects related to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. Power transmission works to evacuate electricity from Kudankulam Units 3 and 4 have been initiated, including high-voltage transmission lines, substations, and grid integration. Complementing this is the commissioning of power distribution systems that will ensure uninterrupted supply to homes, industries, and businesses across southern states.

Rail connectivity has received a substantial boost with the electrification of the Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line, aimed at reducing diesel dependency, improving train speeds, and encouraging tourism and cargo movement in the Theni district. The Aralvaimozhi-Nagercoil section and the Nellai-Melapalayam stretch have been doubled, addressing long-standing bottlenecks in the region. The latter, built at a cost of Rs 283 crore, will greatly improve suburban and passenger movement around Tirunelveli.

Further strengthening the road network, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the four-lane development of the Sethiyathoppu-Cholapuram section of the national highway. This key stretch connects central Tamil Nadu's Chidambaram and Kumbakonam regions, benefiting temple tourism and agricultural trade.

At the V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin, the third northern cargo logistics terminal, developed at a cost of Rs 285 crore, was inaugurated. The terminal, equipped with modern berths and mechanised cargo handling systems, is expected to significantly boost container and cargo movement in South India.

Railway connectivity to India's southernmost tip also received a major push with the doubling of the Nagercoil City-Junction-Kanyakumari section, enhancing passenger, tourism, and freight movement. Overall, railway projects worth Rs 1,030 crore were launched, including line doubling, electrification, station modernisation, and signal upgrades. These initiatives aim to integrate southern Tamil Nadu's transport infrastructure with a cleaner, faster, and more reliable network.

The slew of projects inaugurated reflects the Centre's focus on accelerating development in Tamil Nadu and enhancing the state's role as a key logistics, energy, and transportation hub in the region.