PM Modi Highlights Development Push In TN During Kargil Vijay Diwas Address

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public gathering in Tuticorin on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paid rich tributes to Indian soldiers and outlined a strong vision for Tamil Nadu's growth.

“I salute our brave soldiers on this Kargil Vijay Diwas. Their sacrifice and valour will always be remembered,” the Prime Minister said.

Reflecting on his recently concluded foreign visits, PM Modi noted that India had signed historic agreements during these tours.“The world's confidence in India is growing. It gives me immense happiness to step onto the sacred soil of Rameswaram after completing my international engagements,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that with the blessings of Lord Ram and Lord Murugan, a new chapter has been scripted in the development of Tuticorin.“The journey to transform Tamil Nadu began in 2014. We are moving forward with the dream of building a developed India. Today, we have launched developmental projects worth Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu across sectors like railways, energy, roads, and airports,” he said.

The PM recalled Tamil Nadu's historic contributions to India's freedom struggle and cultural heritage.“This land gave birth to Mahakavi Bharathiyar, who also loved Kashi as much as he loved Tuticorin. V.O. Chidambaram's visionary leadership and courage in challenging the British are commendable. Kattabomman (Veerapandiya Kattabomman) and Alagumuthu (Alagumuthu Kone) fought valiantly for freedom. The pearls of Pandya are symbols of economic strength,” he noted.

PM Modi emphasised that India is steadily becoming the third-largest economy in the world and highlighted the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK as a major step forward.“This FTA will be a big boost for Tamil Nadu. Indian goods sold in the UK will now be exempt from many taxes. Small and medium enterprises in India will greatly benefit from this development,” he explained.

He asserted that infrastructure and energy are the backbones of a state's progress.“The Central Government is committed to upgrading Tamil Nadu's infrastructure. Tuticorin has a vital role to play in building a strong India,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the world is witnessing India's rise with admiration.