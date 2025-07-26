Honoured To Witness Signing Of Free Trade Pact Between India And UK: Ashish Kumar Chauhan
“Honoured and privileged to be a witness to the signing of Free Trade agreement between India and UK on July 24,2025 with Hon'ble PM India and Hon'ble PM Uk at the country residence of UK PM Chequers outside London, UK,” Chauhan said in a post on X social media platform.
The landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is an indication of several such trade pacts in the near future under the leadership of PM Modi, he had said earlier on Friday.
Speaking to IANS here, Chauhan said that the talks on the India-UK FTA were ongoing for three-four years.
“When talks first began 4–5 years ago, the UK was under a Conservative government. Since then, there have been regime changes but the way both the Conservative and the Labour parties supported finalising the FTA is commendable,” he emphasised.
According to Chauhan, the India-UK FTA will pave the way for several such trade pacts with other nations, like the US, the EU and Japan etc, in the near future.
India and the EU are aiming to reach an agreement on a free trade deal by the end of 2025.
The coming months will be crucial for India's global trade relations, as the government intensifies negotiations with major partners such as the EU and the ASEAN bloc. Meanwhile, talks with the US are also gaining pace.
“The world has seen the tremendous progress India has achieved in the last 11 years under PM Modi, and the FTA will bring a better future for several industries,” said the NSE CEO.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment