Wamiqa Gabbi's Vacation Goal Include Friends, Fun & Yummy Food

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has taken some time off from her busy work schedule to enjoy with her friends.

The 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress used social media to drop a video compilation of her latest getaway.

From chasing each other on the beach, to relaxing by the pool, to traveling in an auto rickshaw, to random bathroom selfies with friends,

to just soaking in the beauty of the place, Wamiqa seemed to have made the most of her time during the holiday.

Her latest Instagram post lists out Wamiqa's vacation goals:

1. Friends

2. Fun

3. Yummy Food

4. New country

5. Hotel...Naaah! HOME.. Thanks to @airbnb

6. Deep Conversations

7. Dodgy Conversations

8. Lazing around

9. Laughter

10. 12 hour Naps

11. Massages

12. Love in abundance

On Thursday, Wamiqa revealed that this is her first vacation with friends. The 'Khufiya' actress dropped some more glimpses from her time off, along with the caption, "My first vacay with my friends and it was all sorts of magic and fun. @airbnb was the most responsible friend out of all of us and covered our stay...Hehe Thanks friend."

Wamiqa was seen exploring the local market, along with enjoying some local delicacies, in the photos shared by her on social media. Her post further included some goofy stills with her buddies. She also gave her InstaFam an insight into her room and the resort she was staying in.

On the professional front, Wamiqa will be seen sharing screen space with popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam in Karan Johar's "Kuku Ki Kundali".

The project will be made under the direction of Sharan Sharma, known for his work in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" and "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi."

In addition to this, Wamiqa also has Priyadarshan's "Bhooth Bangla" lined up for release.

She will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar for the first time in the forthcoming horror comedy.