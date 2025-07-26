Wamiqa Gabbi's Vacation Goal Include Friends, Fun & Yummy Food
The 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress used social media to drop a video compilation of her latest getaway.
From chasing each other on the beach, to relaxing by the pool, to traveling in an auto rickshaw, to random bathroom selfies with friends,
to just soaking in the beauty of the place, Wamiqa seemed to have made the most of her time during the holiday.
Her latest Instagram post lists out Wamiqa's vacation goals:
1. Friends
2. Fun
3. Yummy Food
4. New country
5. Hotel...Naaah! HOME.. Thanks to @airbnb
6. Deep Conversations
7. Dodgy Conversations
8. Lazing around
9. Laughter
10. 12 hour Naps
11. Massages
12. Love in abundance
On Thursday, Wamiqa revealed that this is her first vacation with friends. The 'Khufiya' actress dropped some more glimpses from her time off, along with the caption, "My first vacay with my friends and it was all sorts of magic and fun. @airbnb was the most responsible friend out of all of us and covered our stay...Hehe Thanks friend."
Wamiqa was seen exploring the local market, along with enjoying some local delicacies, in the photos shared by her on social media. Her post further included some goofy stills with her buddies. She also gave her InstaFam an insight into her room and the resort she was staying in.
On the professional front, Wamiqa will be seen sharing screen space with popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam in Karan Johar's "Kuku Ki Kundali".
The project will be made under the direction of Sharan Sharma, known for his work in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" and "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi."
In addition to this, Wamiqa also has Priyadarshan's "Bhooth Bangla" lined up for release.
She will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar for the first time in the forthcoming horror comedy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment