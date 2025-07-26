ABVP's Indefinite Protest At Delhi University Enters Sixth Day
Students continued to gather in large numbers at the protest site. Despite the scorching heat and challenging weather conditions, students are showing determination and unity.
The protest, which began earlier this week, is focused on a series of student welfare demands.
These demands include the implementation of a“One Course, One Fee” policy for postgraduate programmes, the establishment of a centralised hostel allocation system, active functioning of Internal Complaint Committees (ICCs) in colleges, and the reversal of arbitrary fee hikes.
According to a press release of ABVP, so far, the administration has only partially addressed the hostel allocation issue, while remaining silent on the other core demands.
Protesters have been raising slogans and singing songs to keep up morale, reaffirming their commitment to the cause.
As part of the protest activities, the ABVP organised an Open Mic Competition on Friday to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, honouring the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.
Speaking to the media, ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma expressed disappointment at the administration's“continued silence”.“It has been six days, and yet the university administration remains asleep. It seems they are completely indifferent to students' voices. Is this the same university that claims to shape the future of its students? We will continue this protest until our demands are fully met,” Sharma stated.
The ABVP members have accused the Delhi University administration of corruption and insensitivity towards the issues being raised by students. Protesters have also questioned whether the silence from officials reflects a lack of accountability and willingness to engage with student concerns.
As the protest continues, all eyes are now on the university administration to respond and address the growing unrest among the student community.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment