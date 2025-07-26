Bihar Youth Turning Entrepreneurs Through PMFME Scheme, Creating Jobs In Motihari

MENAFN - IANS) Motihari (Bihar), July 26 (IANS) Bihar's economic landscape is undergoing a transformation, with its youth no longer compelled to migrate in search of employment. Thanks to the Prime Minister's Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, many young individuals are not just becoming self-reliant, but are also generating employment opportunities for others.

In East Champaran's Motihari district in Bihar, young entrepreneurs are setting up small-scale food processing units by leveraging the PMFME scheme. These enterprises are helping them become financially independent while also uplifting their communities by providing much-needed jobs.

One such inspiring story is that of Arun Kushwaha, a resident of Motihari. Once a struggling farmer, Arun's life took a turn when he learned about the PMFME scheme. With the help of the State Bank of India (SBI), he secured a loan under the scheme and established a dairy farm unit in his village.

Today, Arun's unit processes and packages milk, curd, cheese, and lassi, which are then exported to nearby markets. His monthly income ranges between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, and more importantly, he has created employment for nearly 30 local people involved in packaging, logistics, and marketing.

“Earlier, I was preparing to migrate in search of work, as farming was not yielding enough to sustain my family. But PMFME came as a game changer. Now, I'm not seeking a job – I'm providing jobs,” Arun told IANS.

His success has inspired others in the village, especially those who once worked outside Bihar. Many have returned home to find meaningful employment in Arun's unit. Families are now able to live together again, enjoying a stable livelihood in their own village.

Arun's story exemplifies the growing impact of the PMFME scheme, launched on June 29, 2020, by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The centrally sponsored scheme aims to enhance the competitiveness of existing micro-enterprises in the unorganised food processing sector and to formalise the industry through financial support and technical assistance.

The scheme also seeks to empower Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs), and Producer Cooperatives across their value chains. Under the scheme, 2 lakh micro food processing units are set to receive direct assistance via credit-linked subsidies, along with support for common infrastructure and institutional development.