Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Says Hamas 'Wants To Die,' Urges Israel To 'Finish The Job' In Gaza


2025-07-26 10:10:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

President Donald Trump has made a provocative statement on the Gaza conflict, claiming that Hamas fighters 'want to die' and calling on Israel to 'finish the job' in its military operations.

MENAFN26072025007385015968ID1109846136

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search