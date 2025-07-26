Trump Says Hamas 'Wants To Die,' Urges Israel To 'Finish The Job' In Gaza

President Donald Trump has made a provocative statement on the Gaza conflict, claiming that Hamas fighters 'want to die' and calling on Israel to 'finish the job' in its military operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.