AI-717 Plane Crash: Air India Disburses Interim Compensation Of ₹25 Lakh To 166 Families
Releasing an official press release on the website, Air India said that so far AI released the interim compensation to the families of 147 of the 229 deceased passengers and also the 19 who lost their lives at the accident site.
"Air India has, so far, released the interim compensation to the families of 147 of the 229 deceased passengers and also the 19 who lost their lives at the accident site," Air India said in a statement.
The airliner added, among other things, that the requisite documents of 52 others have been verified, and the interim compensation to those families will be released progressively.
The private airliner, run by Tata Group, said that they stands in solidarity with the families affected by the AI171 accident. "We continue to mourn their loss and remain fully committed to providing support during this difficult time," Air India said.
Air India also said Tata Group has also registered 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' which is dedicated to the victims of the tragic accident.
It added that Tata Trust pledged an ex gratia payment of ₹1 crore in respect of each of the deceased and would support for rebuilding the B.J. Medical College Hostel infrastructure.
More to follow...
