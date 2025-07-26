RI Mining Takes Advantage Of The Global XRP Craze To Open A New Era Of AI Cloud Mining Allowing Your Digital Assets To Change From Passive To Active At Any Time

San Francisco, California, 26th July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , In 2025, XRP has become the absolute focus of the digital currency world. With the implementation of the US“Genius Act” digital asset bill, mainstream banks and cross-border payment institutions have connected to the XRP network, and digital assets are becoming a new link connecting the world. For coin holders, simply waiting for the price of the coin to rise is a thing of the past. How to make XRP“work” every day is the choice of smart people.







RI Mining takes the lead in launching XRP cloud mining, a new way to play“one currency to travel around the world”

In this wave, RI Mining has been fully upgraded and announced the official launch of XRP direct charging and direct mining AI cloud mining service. No matter where you are, as long as you hold XRP, you can open an efficient AI mining contract with one click and easily reap daily digital income. RI Mining connects thousands of crypto-friendly merchants and global life service platforms, allowing digital assets to truly pay for global payments and free travel.

Five innovative advantages, XRP assets can be efficiently increased at any time

Direct deposit and direct mining, zero threshold to enter: Use XRP to directly participate in mining, no need to exchange, extremely fast arrival, and zero difficulty in operation.

Daily settlement, automatic transfer: AI intelligent scheduling, visible income every day, withdraw cash to wallet at any time, and easily cope with market fluctuations.

Multiple security features, no worries about funds: separation of hot and cold wallets, real-name and multi-layer protection, strict compliance with global compliance standards.

Green computing power, practicing low-carbon environmental protection: relying on clean energy mining, allowing digital wealth growth and sustainable development to go hand in hand.

Global circulation, spend as you earn: multi-currency withdrawals, real-time payments for global consumption and travel, truly breaking down regional and currency barriers.

A new proposition for digital life – let XRP pay for your ideal life

Whether you dream of traveling around the world as a“digital nomad” or pursuing an efficient and free remote life, as long as you have RI Mining, XRP can become your stable source of passive income. Daily income can not only be withdrawn instantly, but also directly used to pay for flights, hotels, restaurants and other global consumption, completely getting rid of cumbersome exchange and high fees.

Just four steps to start a new era of XRP passive income